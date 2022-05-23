Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ was her big action offering for the Indian audiences. Mounted on a big scale with some high-octane action, the movie was touted to showcase some never-before-seen action.

It was also a one of its kind movie for Bollywood where the female protagonist was the action hero of the film. Despite a thrilling trailer and the prospect of a new offering, ‘Dhaakad’ failed to generate any buzz among movie goers.

The movie received an ‘A’ rating and turns out its biggest disadvantage was the fact that it faced a release clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. The comic thriller has managed to capture the interests of movie goers who chose to watch it over Kangana’s thrilling action-adventure spy drama.

Given the huge promotion for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Dhaakad’s’ poor opening was expected, as per trade analyst. However, the general assumption was that the movie would pick up the pace once word of mouth and reviews streamed in.

However, the industry was left shocked when ‘Dhaakad’ received an opening of a paltry Rs. 50 lakhs. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source told the portal, “There was absolutely no excitement among the audience to see Dhaakad. There were reports that there were a handful of viewers in the theatres on Day 1. Many shows across the country got cancelled due to no audience. On top of it, the word of mouth was terrible. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, meanwhile, has been enjoyed by the audience. As a result, it has grown from strength to strength while Dhaakad has got outright rejection from the audiences.”

The second day collections too remained in the range of Rs. 50 lakhs. The source added, “Dhaakad had got a limited release in the single screens. On Saturday, several theatres removed it as it didn’t make sense to play the film with less than 10-15 audiences inside the large single screen theatres. Multiplexes too reduced the shows to some extent. From today (Sunday), there would be a heavy reduction as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has tremendous demand. Hence, its shows will be replaced with that of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.”

Executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir, Manoj Desai spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, “There was hardly any audience for Dhaakad. We had to cancel a few shows due to no show by moviegoers. Hence, we decided to shift the film to Gemini. KGF – Chapter 2, which was playing in Gemini, was shifted to Galaxy, as it’s still getting an encouraging response from the moviegoers.”

When ‘Dhaakad’ opened, it got a release at nearly 2100 screens across the country. The number of screens were reduced by nearly 300 by Sunday, due to no-show by audience. It is expected that the number of screens will further drop by Monday.