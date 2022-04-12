The teaser of Kangana Ranaut’s new movie ‘Dhaakad’ will be setting a benchmark of sorts when it comes to women performing stunts for the big screen.

Kangana Ranaut has worked exceptionally hard in this movie to ensure her look and combat sequences in the movie rival those seen in international action movies.

In the movie, Kangana plays the role of Agent Agni and she will be sporting seven different looks with multiple kinds of combat scenes which have been crafted and choreographed by international stunt technicians.

The makers hope that the audiences are left spellbound with Kangana’s various avatars in the movie. Reportedly Kangana dons various hairdos and combat attire for each of her 7 looks.

The official teaser for the movie is out today and fans will also get the first look of the movie in the big screens as ‘Dhaakad’s’ first look has been attached to the print of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which releases in cinemas on April 14.

Watch it here:

The director of the movie, Razneesh Ghai, said, “A new action star is on the rise, with Dhaakad, Kangana truly becomes the master of disguises. Each look is unique and we’ve never seen Kangana do action like this before.”

Since Kangana plays a female spy in the movie the makers decided to add many disguises so Kangana transforms into her various avatars seamlessly.

The antagonists of the movie are played by Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. ‘Dhaakad’ will see plenty of action sequences between Rampal and Kangana. The movie has been designed as an international level spy thriller produced by Sohel Maklai and Deepak Mukut. The movie has been presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Asylum Films and Sohel Maklai Productions.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on May 27.