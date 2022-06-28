The cast of ‘Dhak Dhak’, a movie that encapsulates four women’s journey to the highest motorable pass in the world and it recently made a record in Indian cinema during their shoot. The ‘Dhak Dhak’ team is the first Hindi film unit to ride all the way from Delhi to Khardung La – which happens to be the world’s highest motorable pass.

The movie revolves around the four lead female actors of the movie – Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi. The four leading ladies posed together at the pass after they arrived at Khardung La.

The team managed to make this journey amidst sandstorms, heavy rains with varying temperatures all the way from a searing 48 degrees to a bone chilling -2 degrees. After enduring all this the team is finally at Khardung La to film a specific scene with all the lead actors.

Since the movie is a road trip drama, the cast as well as the crew has been on the road from Delhi to Leh for the last 40 days. The scene to be shot at Khardung La marks the wrap of the Ladakh shoot schedule of the movie.

As reported by HT, when talking about her experience of filming this movie, actor Dia Mirza said, “The most memorable instance for us as artists on this film was making it to the Khardung La pass! It holds such deep significance to each of our characters in the story and each one of us felt it.”

Dia Mirza also expressed her thanks to her film unit as well as the Indian Army because they helped make the journey smoother. Fatima Sana Shaikh said she was excited about this schedule of the shoot, because she loves to go riding on bikes but she added that the experience turned out to be a lot more than her expectations.

Fatima said, “This journey pushed my limits, personally and as an actor. It was an unbelievable and exhilarating experience to shoot at Khardung La and by the end of it I know that I’ve learnt so much more about myself as a performer and a person.”

Ratna Pathak Shah said that for her this was an unexpected journey that she never thought she would undertake. She said, “If someone had told me 6 months ago that I would be riding a bike all the way to Ladakh at 65, I would have laughed!”

The movie has been a learning experience for Ratna Pathak Shah because it taught her to face her fears, trust herself more and also put her faith in her crew members and colleagues when she was in stressful conditions.

Sanjana Sanghi, for her part found this a “larger than life” experience. She said, “Being on the road for weeks had been a transformational journey, culminating at the breathtaking Khardung La pass. It’s been challenging and physically gruelling, yet tremendously satisfying.” Actor Taapsee Pannu’s production house Outside Films serves as co-producer for this movie along with BLM Pictures and Viacom18. The movie has been directed by Tarun Dudeja and it is scheduled for release in cinemas sometime in 2023.