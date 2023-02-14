SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Dhaka court asks IO to submit report of case against pro-Pak propagandist, 3 others on March 21

A court in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka has set March 21 for submitting the probe report in a case filed against four people including pro-Pakistan propagandist Elias Hossain and former Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhter, accused of killing his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Ashek Imam re-fixed the date as the Investigation Officer (IO) failed to submit the probe report in the case.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) Chief Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case against the four people under Digital Security Act and Special Powers Act with the capital’s Dhanmondi Police Station on September 27, 2022. The other two accused in the case are Babul’s father Md Abdul Wadud Miah (72), and brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu (45).

Babul and other accused allegedly conspired to divert the investigation of the Mitu murder case.

20230215-040802

