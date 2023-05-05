A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu with 77 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna on Friday afternoon after developing a technical glitch.

Both the passengers and the flight crew are safe, sources said.

The pilot of the flight detected the snag in time and contacted the ATC Patna, which was the nearest at that time.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed the emergency landing by the Biman Bangladesh Airways flight No. 371 at Patna airport. Aircraft maintenance engineers of Air India immediately reached the spot to detect the glitches.

Last year, a SpiceJet flight carrying 185 passengers had to make emergency landing at the Patna airport after a bird hit.

20230505-191602