SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Dhaka rail link disrupted after bus-train collision

NewsWire
0
0

Rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of Bangladesh was disrupted after a train collided with a bus in the capital’s Malibagh area.

The accident took place at around 9.10 p.m. on Wednesday night when the Panchagarh-bound Drutajan Express collided with the Sohagh Paribahan passenger bus at the Malibagh railway gate.

According to a duty officer, the bus driver and his associates quickly got off from the vehicle as they saw the train approaching.

The bus was empty as it dropped off the passengers in Dhaka’s Malibagh and Mouchak areas.

Later, train movement normalised at around 11 p.m. when the bus was removed from the rail track.

There were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

20230323-083602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak military assures no extra-constitutional concessions to be given to TTP

    ‘Continued investment in coastal resilience critical for sustainable growth in B’desh’

    ‘Bloody revolution or elections only way to remove ruling elite’: Imran...

    New Pak Army chief warns India of ‘any misadventure’ during LoC...