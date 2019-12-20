Dhaka University rape victim identifies perpetrator

Dhaka, Jan 8 (IANS) A Dhaka University student, who was raped and tortured in the Bangladesh capital city on the night of January 5, has identified the perpetrator following his arrest, sources said on Wednesday.

The rape victim identified him after seeing his photo following his arrest, The Daily Star newspaper quoted the sources at Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as saying.

The arrest was confirmed by Sarwar-Bin-Quashem, the Rab director (Legal and Media), but he refused to provide any other details.

The second-year student was raped and tortured in the capital’s Kurmitola area on the night of January 5.

She was walking from Kurmitola bus stop to a friend’s house in a nearby area.

University students continued demonstrations since the incident took place, demanding arrest of the rapist immediately.

The were demonstrations at the varsity campus and many other educational institutions in other districts.

A total of 1,413 women in Bangladesh were either gang-raped or subjected to rape last year, according to rights body Ain O Salish Kendra.

Of them, 76 were killed after rape and 10 others died by suicide.

–IANS

ksk/