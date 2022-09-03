Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said the priority of her government is to ensure food security with other basic needs of the people considering the global crisis.

She made this statement when outgoing Ambassador of the Holy See — Vatican Archbishop George Kocherry, Papal Nancio, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She added that Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relationship with the Holy See that values the dedicated work of many Christian Missionaries who have had profound contributions to socio-cultural life.

People around the globe are suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and sanctions and counter sanctions, said Hasina.

While congratulating the outgoing Vatican ambassador on completing his tenure in Dhaka, the Prime Minister added, he played a significant role with efficiency in discharging responsibilities as a dean of the diplomatic corps.

Hasina recalled her visit to the Vatican just before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Archbishop George Kocherry said that he visited Bangladesh extensively and was amazed to see the overall socio-economic development of the country.

He added that they are setting up a 300-bed specialised hospital In Gazipur where people would receive quality treatment at low cost and the hospital is scheduled to inaugurate in July 2023.

He also invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate the hospital and handed over a letter to her in this regard.

