Dhami meets Shah amid discussions on U’khand CM’s name

By NewsWire
Uttarakhand’s caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amidst the ongoing discussions on the selection of the state’s next Chief Minister.

Dhami, along with the party’s national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, met Amit Shah at the Home Minister’s office in the Parliament House complex.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Dhami called it a routine meeting.

However, the meeting is being considered crucial in view of the ongoing discussions within the party to finalise the name of the next Chief Minister.

A meeting was also held at the Prime Minister’s residence late on Monday night to discuss probable names for the Chief Minister post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President J.P. Nadda and election in-charge Pralhad Joshi were present at the meeting.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a meeting chaired by Nadda at the party’s headquarters in Delhi, discussions were held regarding government formation in Uttarakhand. Apart from Dhami, many leaders of the state BJP core group attended the meeting.

As per sources, a meeting of the BJP legislature party is scheduled to be held in Dehradun on March 19. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as central observer and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs as co-observer, will be present in the meeting.

The name of the Chief Minister would also be announced on March 19 and the swearing-in would take place on March 20, sources said.

