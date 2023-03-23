INDIALIFESTYLE

Dhanbad: 4 dead, many injured as coal mine caves in during illegal mining

NewsWire
0
0

At least four people died and many more were injured after a coal mine caved in during illegal mining in the Tetulmari police station area of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

The incident took place in BS Mining Outsourcing company’s excavation project in West Modidih colliery at around 6 a.m.

According to sources, more than a dozen people had entered the tunnel to extract coal, during which the roof of the mine collapsed. Eyewitnesses said that four persons died on the spot and their bodies were recovered by villagers.

During the Jharkhand Assembly proceedings on Thursday, BJP legislator Dhullu Mahto claimed that around 10 people had died in the accident.

He stated that large scale illegal mining was taking place in the district and asked when the administration would stop such acts.

He demanded that Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) officials to be booked in the matter and for them to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased’s next of kin and an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the injured.

Police and BCCL officials have not commented on the matter.

20230323-151403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telecom industry has come a long way in 5G advancements: Ashwini...

    Global level preparations needed to fight against cyber crime: Minister

    Are India and France destined to become soul-mates after Macron’s victory?

    ‘What a knock, Hardik’, says Kartik; Ayushmann, Ananya dance to ‘Kala...