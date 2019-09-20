Dhankhar callson JU VC at hospital

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called on Jadavpur University Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro-Vice Chancellor Pradip Ghosh, now under treatment at the privately run AMRI Hospital here.

A Raj Bhavan statement said Dhankhar – ex-officio university chancellor – spent time with them to enquire about their health and also conferred with the doctors on their condition.

“Fortunately, neither of them received any injury and were satisfied with the treatment,” the statement said.

“The VC indicated that he looks forward to the support of the Chancellor in restoring normalcy in the University.

“The Chancellor indicated that as guardian he will engage in all out effort to interact with the students, faculty and the management, so that the university is put in the growth trajectory and wholesome environment for education is available to the students who are the future of the nation.,” the statement said.

The chancellor agreatly appreciated’ the VC’s stand that he will organise an interaction with the faculty members in the near future/

“The chancellor looks forward to such an interaction with optimism,” the Raj Bhavan said.

Sources said Dhankhar was at the hospital for 25 minutes. Within that time, he held a 10-minute one-on-one with Das, that came two days after Dhankhar went to the university and rescued union minister Babul Supriyo – heckled, slapped and detained for hours by pro-left students.

University registrar Snehamanju Basu told mediapersons that the chancellor informed the VC of the circumstances which propelled him to visit the campus on Thursday.

“The governor-chancellor said there was no other alternative to the step that he had taken in the given situation and in the interest of students.

“The governor said we all have to work together. He encouraged us and promised his cooperation and help in taking the university forward. He is sympathetic to us and understands the limitations under which we work as educationists,” said Basu.

On Thursday, Athe university plunged into unprecedented lawlessness with Dhankahar rushing in with a large police force after union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled, slapped and detained for hours by pro-left students.

Supriyo had gone to the JU campus to attend a freshers’ welcome and address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Das had earlier refused to call the police and said he would resign before taking any such step.A As Supriyo continued to be under siege within the campus, Das and Ghosh complained of uneasiness and were hospitalised.

Around 7 PM the governor reached the campus, and got Supriyo into his car, bur he was also stranded for close to an hour in the premises as the radical Left protestors held a sit-in demonstration and even lay prostrate before his vehicle

The police finally managed to bring the governor and Supriyo out of the university making the convoy take a u-turn and then follow a circuitous route to the Raj Bhavan.

Before the governor got Supriyo out of the university, ABVP activists – armed with sticks, rods and bamboo poles – went on rampage in the campus vandalising a union room and breaking its furniture, ceiling fan and computer, besides defacing the walls. They also beat up a shop keeper and set fire to tyres.

