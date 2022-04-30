The confusion over the swearing-in ceremony of singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo as the newly-elected Trinamool Congress legislator from Ballygunge is finally over following clearance from Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

However, instead of Speaker Biman Banerjee, the Governor has authorised Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee to administer the oath.

“By virtue of the power vested in me by Article 188 of the Constitution of India, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, State of West Bengal, hereby appoint Asish Banerjee, Deputy Speaker, West Bengal Legislative Assembly, as the person before whom Babul Supriyo, elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 181- Ballygunge Assembly constituency, shall make and subscribe an oath or affirmation according to the form set for the purpose in the Third Schedule of the Constitution,” an order signed by the Governor read.

Earlier, the Governor had refused to clear the file relating to the swearing-in ceremony.

Assembly sources said that a file was forwarded to the Governor’s office for clearance, where the latter’s consent was sought so that the swearing-in ceremony could be conducted within the Assembly premises with Speaker Biman Banerjee administering the oath.

The bypoll for Ballygunge Assembly constituency was conducted on April 12, and the results were declared on April 16, in which Supriyo emerged as the winner by a margin of 2,022 votes.

