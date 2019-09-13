Dhankhar going to JU ‘shocking’: Trinamool

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday described as “shocking” that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Jadavpur University “without informing the elected government”.

Trinamool said the Governor disregarded the request from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the “so called” rescue of BJP leader Babul Supriyo.

Alleging that Dhankhar went to the JU campus “without taking the state government into confidence” to “help” Supriyo, Trinamool secretary general Partha Chatterjee said on the way he had called up the Chief Minister.

“CM requested him several times that the Governor being the constitutional head need not go at this moment. The CM requested him to give the government some time to peacefully solve the issue. But instead of taking the government into confidence, the Governor went there to help the BJP,” Chatterjee said.

“This is most unfortunate and shocking that our Governor, the custodian of the Constitution of the state, without informing the elected government went to the so-called rescue of the BJP leader from Jadavpur University”.

Chatterjee regretted that Supriyo went there to attend the ABVP programme without informing the government.

“Some unfortunate incident happened between BJP students wing and JU students. The state police was waiting outside the university, but were unable to enter in the absence of any communication from the VC,” he said.

Taking a dig at Dhankhar, the Trinamool leader said: “He of course did not offer any comment on the vandalism perpetrated by BJP and ABVP goons in the Jadavpur University campus.”

“We strongly oppose his political views. Neither TMC nor police are involved in the incident. It is between Leftist union students versus BJP,” he said.

“So question of law and order does not arise,” he said.

He said the vandalism perpetrated in Jadavpur University by “BJP goons is a stark reminder” of what happened in the political rally in front of Calcutta University and vandalising of the bust of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar in Vidyasagar College before the Lok Sabha election. We do not have words to condemn such shocking acts of violence and trouble-mongering,” said Chatterjee.

–IANS

ssp/kr