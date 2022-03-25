HEALTHINDIA

Dhankhar opens robotic angioplasty facility in Jaipur

NewsWire
0
1

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday inaugurated a robotic angioplasty facility at the Rajasthan Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhankhar said that while everyone is vulnerable to diseases, by making treatment affordable and by providing world-class technologies like robotic angioplasty, Rajasthan Hospital has done excellent work for the patients of Jaipur and Rajasthan.

“It is a matter of pride for all of us. Due to stent accuracy, this heart centre has emerged as a centre of excellence,” Dhankhar said.

Ravindra Singh Rao, Chairman, RHL Heart Centre, performed a live robotic angioplasty, in which a stent was placed with precise robotic intervention.

There was 90 per cent blockage in the main artery of the patient. The live robotic angioplasty was witnessed by Dhankhar, RUHS Vice Chancellor Sudhir Bhandari and eminent cardiologists from top medical institutions, including PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi, and CMC Vellore, among others.

Rao said that blockages at the beginning or end segment of an artery or a tortuous blockage are considered to be significant blockages. In such a situation, robotic angioplasty will do the work of improving human perfection when a stent is fitted.

A robotic angioplasty reduces the need for additional stents in 10 per cent of cases. Apart from this, the radiation exposure for the patient is also reduced by 20 per cent compared to normal angioplasty. Moreover, there is no chance of longitudinal geographic missing, he informed.

20220326-001603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Get vaccinated 24×7 at your convenience: Harsh Vardhan

    Covid strain in Singapore: Kejriwal urges Centre to suspend fights

    MSN Labs inks deal with Lilly to launch baricitinib

    After ‘Oxygen Pandal’, it is ‘Oxygen Bus’ in TN