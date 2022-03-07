INDIA

Dhankhar unable to deliver speech in Assembly as BJP creates bedlam

By NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar failed to deliver his budget speech in the Assembly on Monday following continuous protests by the MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP MLAs, led by Suvendu Adhikhari, were protesting against the violence during the recently-concluded civic polls.

Dhankhar, who arrived at the Assembly at 2 p.m. to deliver the inaugural address, could not do it as BJP legislators, carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence, came down to the well of the house to stage a protest.

The Governor requested the BJP MLAs to let the proceedings begin but they remained adamant, and raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

As the Governor was about to leave the House, ruling party MLAs including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to stay, following which Dhankhar again urged the BJP lawmakers to calm down but it was in vain as the BJP MLAs started giving slogans with a renewed vigour.

However, Dhankhar read the first and the last line of the budget speech and left the Assembly.

Chief Minister Banerjee termed the BJP MLAs’ protest as a “shame for democracy”.

“What the BJP did today in the Bengal Assembly is a shame for democracy. We urged the Governor to read at least one line from his speech and table it in the House, he accepted our request,” she said. “BJP wanted to create a constitutional crisis,” she added.

Later in the day the Governor asked both BJP and Trinamool Congress to go for “self-introspection”.

“This kind of thing is not good for democracy and it would have been better if it didn’t happen,” he said, also alleging the ruling Trinamool Congress of physically and verbally obstructing him.

20220307-201403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.