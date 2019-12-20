Dhankhar yet to give nod to two bills passed by Bengal Assembly

Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was yet to give the nod to two bills, one to prevent lynching and another related to a state commission for scheduled castes and tribes.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement on Friday, “Further headway (on the legislations) can be made only after inputs are made available by the state government and the state legislature, as such inputs are exclusively with them as regards the issues raised.”

“The delay is being occasioned in consideration of those Bills for want of this information and attention of the concerned has been drawn severally and at all levels,” the statement said.

“It is expected that highest priority will be given so that legislative work does not suffer. All inputs warranted by the Rules of Business under Article 166(3) of the constitution be duly complied and made available in time,” it said.

Dhankhar had earlier sought response of the State Assembly Secretary to the contention of opposition parties that The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 circulated in the House was “not in consonance” with the one he had recommended for introduction in the assembly.

The West Bengal State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019 was received at Raj Bhavan on November 29 and on December 3 Dhankhar had asked for a briefing from “concerned senior person”.

“A follow up communication was sent on the same day to the Secretary to the West Bengal Backward Classes Welfare Departmenta” Raj Bhavan had said earlier.

The governor, however, has accorded his consent to the “The Hindi University, West Bengal, Bill 2019 and the West Bengal Lifts, Escalators and Travelators Bill, 2019” on January 2.

–IANS

ssp/sdr/