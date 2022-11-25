Dhanraj Nathwani was unanimously elected president of Gujarat Cricket Association last week in its 86th Annual General Meeting.

Nathwani was earlier vice-president of the association and succeeds Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who retired from the president’s office on completion of his term. He is determined to accelerate the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of spreading the sports in remote areas of Gujarat.

Nathwani has also served as the president of Gujarat State Football Association from 2017 to 2019. He is group president at Reliance Industries Ltd and oversees the Jamnagar manufacturing division and Vadodara manufacturing division of Reliance Industries Ltd and Reliance Jio business in Gujarat.

He is the son of Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, Director of Corporate Affairs, Reliance Industries Ltd. Parimal Nathwani is also president of Gujarat State Football Association.

Dhanraj Nathwani got married to Bhoomi Rajesh Khandwala in 2014. Bhoomi is daughter of Rajesh Khandwala, Chairman and Managing Director of KIFS Financial Services Ltd.

