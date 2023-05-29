ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dhanush looks unrecognisable in long hair, beard; fans call him ‘Baba Ramdev pro’

NewsWire
0
0

Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Dhanush walking at the airport with in new look. The actor was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with black joggers and sunglasses.

The actor also obliged for a picture with a fan.

However, his new look caught the attention of many fans who likened the actor to Baba Ramdev.

One wrote: “Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye.”

Another called him: “Baba Ramdev pro.”

“I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai,” said a netizen.

One asked: “Baba Ramdev is that you?”

A fan wondered how the camera people recognised the actor.

“How did people recognise him in his new avatar… He is completely unrecognisable.”

It is not clear if this is a look for his upcoming film ‘Captain Miller’, where is reportedly be playing dual roles. He will be seen as a father and a son. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

The actor will soon reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film.

20230529-150805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rain, thunderstorms likely in Chennai, suburbs during next 48 hrs: IMD

    Though ‘Dhaakad’ failed, Kangana calls 2022 “a year of blockbusters”

    Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ trailer unveiled

    Jonita Gandhi’s ‘Hauli Hauli’ marries Sufi with urban Punjabi