ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Dhanush teams up with Sekhar Kammula for tri-lingual movie

NewsWire
0
0

Versatile National Award-winning actor Dhanush is joining forces with Tollywood director Sekhar Kammula’s yet-to-be-titled movie, the process for which was launched on Monday with a grand pooja.

Kammula, a National Award winner himself, is a master of groundbreaking films that combine aesthetic values and commercial success. He has made cult films such as ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Fida’.

The film launched on Monday will be shot and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. It will be co-produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, together with Amigos Creations.

The team, according to the makers, is in talks with big names active in different languages and a top-notch technical team will also be onboarded soon.

20221128-152203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Chup’, Dulquer all set for ‘King of...

    Ishtiyak Khan opens up on playing Nushrratt Bharuccha’s father in ‘Janhit...

    Lucky to have ‘The Empire’ as my directorial debut: Mitakshara

    ‘Seththumaan’ to be part of Chennai International Film Festival