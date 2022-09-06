ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dhanush’s ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ makes its way to Rs 100 crore club

NewsWire
0
0

If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Mithran R Jawahar’s recently released film, ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring Dhanush in the lead, has entered the coveted club of films that have grossed a whopping Rs 100 crores or more worldwide.

On Tuesday, industry tracker Rajasekar tweeted, “Dhanush K Raja enters into the coveted 100 crore worldwide gross club, his first Tamil film to reach this milestone. This is just the beginning. PS: it’s not easy to score a 100 crore gross with a feel-good film made on a reasonable budget! Fantastic!”

Industry tracker Naganathan too tweeted that ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ had emerged as the first Rs 30 crore share movie for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu.

He said that the film had emerged a blockbuster.

Another industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ had grossed $453,918 till Sunday (Sep 4) at the US box office and that the film had during the same period grossed A$236,334 at the Australian box office.

Meanwhile, Dhanush silently dropped a hint about the plot of his upcoming film, ‘Naane Varuven’, which has been directed by his elder brother Selvaraghavan.

In Tamil, Dhanush tweeted, “Orey oru oorukkulae rendu raaja irundaaram. Oru raja nallavaram, oru raja kettavaram” (In one kingdom, there were two kings. One was a good king and the other was a bad king). The actor also disclosed that the first single from the film would release on Wednesday.

20220906-164004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Evelyn Sharma celebrates ’10 years in entertainment’

    Rana Daggubati: Grateful for sharing screen with Pawan Kalyan

    Maniesh Paul tries to lift spirits with a funny video

    Netizens roast Ratna Pathak Shah over karwa chauth remark