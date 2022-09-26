Rajasthan minister Shanti Dhariwal who called a parallel meeting at his residence alongside the official CLP meeting called by the high command on Monday, called himself a disciplined soldier and said he has never flouted any disciplinary norms in his 50 year long political career.

Dhariwal was speaking to the media after Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken termed the unofficial meeting called at his residence an indisciplined act.

“I have completed 50 years in politics. We have never flouted discipline in fifty years and will not break it now. We have always accepted the decision of the high command, but we do have the right to express our views,” he said.

Maken in fact had a different idea. He didn’t even want to talk to the MLAs. They had come to pass a one-line proposal to leave the decision on the CM to the high command. All the MLAs were assuming that if they held a meeting with Maken and Kharge, those people who had stabbed the Congress in the back would be rewarded. This was not acceptable to any legislator. That’s why this happened, he added.

“I am the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, so all the MLAs came to my house to express their views. All the MLAs had come home even before the meeting. I didn’t call anyone, people came on their own. The called before coming and said we are coming to you, listen to us. While talking it was half past eight.”

When asked why he went to CP Joshi’s place without going to the legislature party meeting and resigned, he said, “In the meeting at my house, the MLAs decided that if they do not listen to us, then we will resign. Every MLA was believing that those people who had stabbed the Congress in the back would be rewarded. These were the ones who tried to topple the government. This was not acceptable to any legislator. So I went to CP Joshi’s place to resign.”

The minister added that the observer didn’t even care to talk. They had come to pass the proposal. Before the meeting, state president Dotasara said that it has been ordered to pass the one-line proposal. They wanted to get the resolution passed that everything should be left to the high command. On this the MLAs said that we will resign, we are not being listened to.

20220926-174803