ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dharmendra, Big B’s grandson Agastya Nanda to star in war-drama ‘Ikkis’

NewsWire
0
1

Post ‘Badlapur’, National Award-winning Director Sriram Raghavan has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan for ‘Ikkis’, which will star Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra Deol’s 86th Birthday.

It’s a double win this time as the national-award winning Director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for their latest project ‘Ikkis’ a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life.

20221208-171802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman passes away at 93

    ‘Bigadne De’ acts as inspirational fuel to fire of ’83’ squad

    Mumbai back on Global Citizen Festival list, Anil Kapoor to host...

    Avantika Dassani found colour in the grey space of her ‘Mithya’...