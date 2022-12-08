Post ‘Badlapur’, National Award-winning Director Sriram Raghavan has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan for ‘Ikkis’, which will star Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

The makers made the announcement of their exciting project on the special occasion of megastar Dharmendra Deol’s 86th Birthday.

It’s a double win this time as the national-award winning Director has teamed up with Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films for their latest project ‘Ikkis’ a war-drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. He is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra who lived an exemplary life.

20221208-171802