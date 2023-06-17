ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’

As his grandson Karan Deol is all set to tie the nuptial knot, veteran star Dharmendra was seen happily dancing on stage with him on the track ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ at his sangeet ceremony.

The son of Sunny Deol is set to marry longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani took to Instagram sharing the video of Dharmendra, 87, and his grandson dancing together on stage to the hit song.

The clip also features Rajveer Deol, Karan’s brother shaking a leg with them. The icing on the cake was actor Sunny Deol joining them on stage and then giving his father Dharmendra a bear hug.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He was later seen in ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in ‘Apne 2’.

