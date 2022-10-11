ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dharmendra posts picture from Sholay, calls Amitabh ‘most talented actor’

Veteran star Dharmendra has shared a throwback image from the iconic 1975 film ‘Sholay’ and wished the “most talented” star Amitabh Bachchan for his next movie ‘Uunchai’.

Dharmendra took to Twitter, where he shared a still from the film. The cine icon, who essayed Jai, is seen wearing a red T-shirt with blue jeans and Dharmendra, who essayed Veeru, is seen wearing a T-shirt with denim jacket and blue jeans.

‘Sholay’ is about two criminals, Veeru and Jai, hired by a retired police officer to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri also star, as Veeru and Jai’s love interests, Basanti and Radha, respectively. Sholay is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films.

“Amit, love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best,” he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in ‘Uunchai’, which will be released on November 11. The film is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions.

