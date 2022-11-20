ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dharmendra says Dilip Kumar is his ‘inspiration’

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Dharmendra talked about the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar and how he became an inspiration for him.

He said: “I have huge respect for Dilip Saab and now that he is no more, even the mention of his name overwhelms me. But as much as I’ve seen Dilip Saab, Raj (Kapoor) Saab , and Dev (Anand) Saab, whatever I’ve learnt, I’ve learned from them.”

He also recited the famous dialogue from his classic film: “Kaun kambhakt hai wo bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai”(Who the hell drinks to tolerate), from the 1955 Bimal Roy’s directorial film ‘Devdas’ based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel of the same name.

Dharmendra and Govinda are joining the show as celebrity guests along with Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja for ‘Heroes No. 1’ special episode of ‘Indian Idol 13’.

20221120-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharwanand’s ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’ fetches Rs 25 cr for non-theatrical rights

    Prithviraj posts ‘customary selfie’ from home gym

    Jayam Ravi reveals the story behind his name on Kapil’s show

    Women’s Equality Day: Farida Khannum, Usha Uthup, 100 women croon ‘Jaago...