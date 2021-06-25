Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday afternoon took to Instagram posted a video clip from his scenic farmhouse amidst the hills of Lonavala.

In the clip, the 85-year-old actor is seen grazing his calf. He talks of preparing two of his calves for farming, and also wishes fans happiness and health.

“Friends, love you all for your loving response to my previous post. Something with love to you all,” he wrote alongside the video.

Vindu Dara Singh commented on the video: “Love you Dharam ji aap and your love for farm life is wonderful.”

–IANS

eka/vnc