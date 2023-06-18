The D-Day is here as Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with fiance Drisha Acharya. His veteran star grandfather Dharmendra and actor-father Sunny Deol turned ‘baraatis’ as he got on a ‘ghodi’ (mare) to bring his bride home on Sunday.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a string of videos and pictures on Sunday, of the groom, as well as the guests arriving at the wedding venue.

Karan smiled as people around him danced. For the occasion, Karan’s father Sunny Deol was seen in a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani. His grandfather Dharmendra arrived at the venue in a brown suit with white shirt and tie. All of them wore red turbans. Dharmendra also smiled and danced before entering the venue.

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He was later seen in ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in ‘Apne 2’.

Sunny will next be seen in ‘Gadar 2’ with his co-star Ameesha Patel. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.

20230618-131603