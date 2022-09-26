The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) will go on making special contributions to the future of the country, said President Draupadi Murmu on Monday in Dharwad city of Karnataka.

Giving her speech after inaugurating IIIT campus, President Murmu stated that she can proudly vouch for it. “PM Modi Ji laid the foundation stone in 2019 and today the permanent campus is ready. It is being named as ‘Jnana Vikasa’ campus. There is vikas (development) within ‘Jnan’ (knowledge). India should be made a vishwa guru for which knowledge has to be developed. IIIT has a conducive atmosphere for that. Let the students of this campus progress and reach heights by working for the country,” she explained.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that IIIT-Dharwad should become the number one institute in the country and students should study hard. Union Minister for Coal, Mining Pralhad Joshi explained that PM Modi was taking updates on the progress of IIIT regularly. The aim was to complete the work in five years, but it’s being inaugurated in three years.

