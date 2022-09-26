INDIA

Dharwad IIIT will specially contribute to growth of India: President Murmu

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) will go on making special contributions to the future of the country, said President Draupadi Murmu on Monday in Dharwad city of Karnataka.

Giving her speech after inaugurating IIIT campus, President Murmu stated that she can proudly vouch for it. “PM Modi Ji laid the foundation stone in 2019 and today the permanent campus is ready. It is being named as ‘Jnana Vikasa’ campus. There is vikas (development) within ‘Jnan’ (knowledge). India should be made a vishwa guru for which knowledge has to be developed. IIIT has a conducive atmosphere for that. Let the students of this campus progress and reach heights by working for the country,” she explained.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that IIIT-Dharwad should become the number one institute in the country and students should study hard. Union Minister for Coal, Mining Pralhad Joshi explained that PM Modi was taking updates on the progress of IIIT regularly. The aim was to complete the work in five years, but it’s being inaugurated in three years.

20220926-210203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    This is shocking: SC on Punjab & Haryana HC granting protection...

    UP: Man killed by elder brother over ‘family dispute’

    V-P, PM greet people on ‘Guru Purnima’

    K’taka orders CID probe into Chikkaballapur mine blast