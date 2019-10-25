Dhawan celebrates Bhai Dooj with family members

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Before joining his teammates for the T20I series against Bangladesh, starting November 3, India’s limited over opener Shikhar Dhawan spent some quality time with his family here on the occasion of Bhai Dooj and shared a video of him playing cricket on the terrace of his house.

“Had a good time with the family today. Such days always make me so happy.. Happy Bhai Dooj to everyone,” Dhawan wrote on his official social media account.

The 33-year-old also shared a picture with his house help and wrote: “The woman in the second picture, is someone very close to my heart. She was part of our family since I was a child and even today she greets me with the same warm smile and love which makes my day & gives me so much joy and happiness. A symbol of innocence and a good heart. Such feelings are priceless.”

“Family waali cricket ka mazaa hi kuch aur hai (Playing cricket with family is a different kind of fun),” he captioned the video in which he could be seen playing the sport on his terrace.

Dhawan will next feature in the T20I series against Bangladesh, with the first match at his home ground – the Arun Jaitley Stadium – here on November 3.

–IANS

kk/bg