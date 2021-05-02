Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 69 off 47 balls led a clinical run chase by the Delhi Capitals (DC) and a seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday.

PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal’s 99 not out propelled PBKS to 166/6 in 20 overs. Dhawan then anchored the run chase, putting up an opening partnership of 66 with Prithvi Shaw (39 off 22 balls) and significant stands with Steve Smith, captain Rishabh Pant, and Shimron Hetmyer. DC chased down the target with 14 balls to spare (Delhi Capitals 167/3 in 20 overs).

Brief scores: Punjab Kings 166/6 wkts in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 99 not out, Dawid Malan 26; Kagiso Rabada 3/36) lost to Delhi Capitals 167/3 wkts in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out, Prithvi Shaw 39; Harpreet Brar 1/19) by seven wickets with 14 balls remaining

–IANS

rkm/qma