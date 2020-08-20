Dhawan seeks parents’ blessings before leaving for UAE

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan said that he sought blessings from his parents before leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played.

“Came to seek blessings and wishes from my parents before the long tour. They still see me as a kid. Smiling face with smiling eyes. There’s no love like the love of your parents and I’ll always cherish it,” Dhawan tweeted with an image of him hugging his parents.

The tournament was originally scheduled to start on March 29 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to begin on September 19 and will be played over 53 days.

The UAE will host the lucrative T20 league and all matches will be played in bio-secure venues.

Dhawan is among the senior most members of the Capitals that will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also tweeted an image of himself in his protective kit in a flight getting ready to depart for the UAE.

The final will be played on November 10.

A senior BCCI official told IANS that all the players and IPL team owners have been told to take care of themselves.

“Strict instructions have been given to all the players, coaching staff, owners and other members. We don’t want that because of someone’s mistake, others get infected and suffer,” the official said.

“UAE will provide all the help needed regarding safety of players (medical or other). The teams’ owners have also been asked not to roam here and there freely because coronavirus cases are no less in that nation. After so many delays, the IPL is going to happen and everybody will have to respect it and be more responsible,” he said.

