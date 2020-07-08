Dheeraj Dhoopar has a secret passion

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) “Kundali Bhagya” star Dheeraj Dhoopar says had he not been an actor, he would have taken up cooking as a career.

Prior to resuming shoot for his show, Dheeraj indulged in pampering his wife by cooking Indian delicacies for her.

“During the lockdown, I tried to pamper my wife as much as I could. I somewhat aced the art of making parathas, and I prepared ‘gobi parathas’ for her on her birthday. Earlier too, I made ‘aloo parathas’. It is safe to say that God forbid, if I hadn’t made it as an actor, I could have taken up cooking as an alternate career option,” he said.

“Opening up a restaurant seems like a decent option for me. If I ever have to open a restaurant, I would undoubtedly choose Paranthe Wali Gali as the location,” he added.

Now, he is thrilled to be back on set.

“The whole thought of shooting amidst such critical situations is intimidating but having said that, I am also extremely excited and elated to return to the set after a long gap and to be able to meet my extended family,” he said.

“As for precautionary measures, I’m doing all that is in my power. I am strictly maintaining social distance, sanitising at regular intervals and reminding others to do the same. I hope our world heals soon. Till then, I request all to embrace the new normal and to stay safe,” he added.

