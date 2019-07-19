Dheeraj Dhoopar has two reasons to celebrate

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is in a mood to celebrate his professional and personal achievements as his show “Kundali Bhagya” has bagged the top position and he has completed a decade with actress Vinny Arora, who is now his wife.

“I feel on top of the world. I think it’s a matter of great happiness and I feel blessed everyday. The show is doing so well. I always wanted to do an Ekta Kapoor (producer) show. I wanted to play a romantic hero in Ekta Kapoor’s show. Today, the show is so big,” Dheeraj told IANS here with a lot of excitement.

His wife took to social media on Friday to tell the fans of #Viraj (a name given to the couple by their admirers) about them completing 10 years together.

“Ten years ago, I had met my wife. It’s a great achievement… personally for me. After she entered my life, it became much better. I have become more mature,” said the actor.

The couple had met on the sets of the show “Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg”.

“She has made me more stable. She has brought in calmness in my life. I had no patience. She taught me how to be more patient. I think whatever I am today is because of her, her blessings and love. She is my backbone,” said Dheeraj.

He would like to reunite with her on-screen.

“We would love to work together. She is a wonderful actress. I have learnt so much from her. If I get an opportunity to work with her again, that will be a big thing for me. We are waiting for a good offer,” said the “Sasural Simar Ka” actor.

Like most of the telly couples, they are open to taking up reality shows too.

“We were offered ‘Nach Baliye’, but due to time constraints, we couldn’t do it,” he said.

He had to even give up hosting a dance reality show due to “Kundali Bhagya”.

“I was excited about hosting ‘Dance India Dance’, but I couldn’t manage time well. I shoot for ‘Kundali…’ 12 hours a day. I believe in giving 100 per cent to one show,” he said.

As for the fiction show, he promises there will be a lot of twists and turns.

Preeta (played by Shraddha Arya) is getting ready to tie the knot with Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) on Zee TV’s “Kundali Bhagya”. It has become a topic of discussion for fans who have been hoping to see her unite with Karan (Dheeraj).

