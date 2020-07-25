Dheeraj Dhoopar on ‘Naagin 5’: It will be a whole new experience for me

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is thrilled about joining the cast of the popular fantasy fiction franchise, Naagin.

Talking about playing the lead in upcoming season five of “Naagin”, Dheeraj said: “This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like ‘Naagin’, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor.”

“I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in ‘Naagin’, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before,” he added.

Dheeraj recently resumed shooting for “Kundali Bhagya”.

“The whole thought of shooting amidst such critical situations is intimidating but having said that, I am also extremely excited and elated to return to the set after a long gap and to be able to meet my extended family,” he had said earlier this month.

“As for precautionary measures, I’m doing all that is in my power. I am strictly maintaining social distance, sanitising at regular intervals and reminding others to do the same. I hope our world heals soon. Till then, I request all to embrace the new normal and to stay safe,” he had added.

–IANS

nn/vnc