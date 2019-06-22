DHFL falls over 8% over delay in financial results

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) DHFL scrip slipped over 8 per cent after the company postponed the declaration of its financial results for the March quarter.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that owing to “certain unforeseen operational engagements”, including non-availability of a few directors on the date of the board meeting, the financial results for the March quarter had been postponed to July 13, 2019.

At 1.32 p.m., the DHFL scrip was trading 8.02 per cent lower at Rs 75.15 per share.

The scrip fell over 34 per cent in the past one month.

Earlier in the week, the scrip had taken another hit when the mortgage lender had partially defaulted on its commercial paper.

–IANS

