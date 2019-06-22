DHFL puts off quarterly results, scrips tank 11%

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Mortgage lender DHFL came under heavy selling pressure for the second time in the week on Friday after the company postponed the announcement of its quarterly financial result.

DHFL scrips closed 11.75 per cent lower at Rs 72.1 apiece on Friday. At 1.32 p.m., the DHFL scrip was trading 8.02 per cent lower at Rs 75.15 per share. The scrip fell over 34 per cent in the past one month.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that owing to “certain unforeseen operational engagements”, including non-availability of a few directors on the date of the board meeting, the financial results for the March quarter had been postponed to July 13.

Earlier in the week, DHFL fell out of favour among investors when the lender partially defaulted on its commercial paper.

–IANS

ravi/mag/bg