DHFL scam: Delhi court to hear Wadhawan brothers’ bail pleas on Sep 28

A Special CBI court will hear on Wednesday the bail pleas of Mumbai-based Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd’s (DHFL) former promoters Kapil Rajesh Wadhawan and Dheeraj Rajesh Wadhawan in connection with the multi-crore bank loan scam case.

Special judge Vishal Gogne on Monday listed the pleas for arguments on September 28 upon joint submission of the parties.

During the proceedings conducted in the hybrid mode, there has been a glitch in ensuring continuous connectivity and the same could not be resolved despite repeated efforts, the order stated.

As per the FIR, Wadhawans were charged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 477A (Falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13 (1) and (2) (Criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Advocates Vijay Aggarwal, Ashish Hira and Yugant Sharma, represented Dheeraj Wadhawan while senior advocate Amit Desai (who joined through video conferencing) with advocates Rohan A. Dakshini, Pooja Kothari, and Hira appeared for Kapil Wadhawan.

Special Public Prosecutor Anupam Sharma, Senior Public Prosecutor Raj Mohan Chand, and Public Prosecutor Arvind Kumar were appeared for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Wadhawans, who are facing charges of multiple financial crimes being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, were first arrested by CBI in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud on April 26, 2020.

They are presently lodged in a Delhi jail for probing other crimes registered against them in the national capital.

20220926-224801

