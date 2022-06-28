The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody from Arthur Road Jail in an alleged corruption case pertaining to Yes Bank and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL).

He will be produced before a court later in the day.

Bhosale, 61, was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and on May 26. The CBI had taken him to Delhi for further interrogation and he was in its custody till June 8.

He was then sent back to Arthur jail custody.

The ED had asked Bhosale to empty his Pune-based residential property which was attached last year.

Bhosale has been accused for allegedly routing ill-gotten money through his Maharashtra based real estate companies.

In 2018, Bhosale had received around Rs 68.82 crore from DHFL. It was said that it was consultancy charges received by him. The probe agency has claimed that Bhosale didn’t provide any consultancy service to DHFL and the money received by him was nothing but alleged proceed of crime.

20220628-115201