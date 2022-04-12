INDIA

Dhinakaran being grilled by ED in two leaves symbol case

NewsWire
0
0

Politician T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday reached the Enforcement Directorate(ED) office here to record his statements in connection with the two leaves symbol bribery case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Election Commission officials were allegedly bribed to get the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol for the V.K. Sasikala faction.

Chandrashekhar was recently placed under arrest by the ED in this connection in Tihar Jail. He was questioned at length. The ED then decided to record the statements of Dhinakaran and summoned him.

After being summoned Dhinakaran had said that he will join the probe.

Initially, in 2017 a case under various sections of IPC was lodged by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police against Chandrashekhar and others for allegedly bribing the election commission officials. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the FIR of the Delhi Police.

After lodging the FIR, the Delhi Police had placed him under arrest in April 2017.

Chandrashekhar had been accused of taking money from Mr Dhinakaran. The money was to be handed over to Election Commission officials later as bribe for getting the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the V.K. Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R.K. Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran was also arrested by the Delhi Police. Later, the police filed a charge sheet against Dhinakaran and Chandrashekhar before Patiala House Courts.

Mallikarjuna, the then treasurer of AIADMK and a close aide of Dhinakaran was also placed under arrest for offering Rs 50 crore to Chandrashekhar in helping them getting the Election symbol.

The ED said investigation in this matter is still on.

20220412-134202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Social media abuzz over monument for former foe of Kerala CPI-M

    DMK moves Madras High Court challenging Dam Safety Act

    Special kits for kids to make them math-friendly

    Bihar Cong President tests positive for Covid-19