INDIA

Dhinarakan rules out possibility of AMMK merging with AIADMK

NewsWire
0
0

AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a merger of his outfit with Tamil Nadu’s opposition AIADMK.

Dhinakaran, the nephew of ousted AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, addressing reporters after holding discussions with district-level office-bearers, said that his party will never make the mistake of merging with the AIADMK.

The AMMK leader said that if all the followers of the late Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa united together, then it was easy to defeat the DMK in both the Lok Sabha and even in the Assembly elections. Dhinakaran said that the AIADMK was in the hands of the wrong persons and asserted that he would retrieve the party from them.

“Ours is a growing organisation and we have cadres who are determined to re-establish Amma (Jayalalithaa’s) rule and we would strive for that,” he said.

Dhinakaran also said that the party is planning to strike alliances with like-minded parties. He said that the idea of the party was to defeat the DMK and added that the party was open to alliance with either of the two national parties, the Congress or the BJP.

However, he clearly said that if such an alliance does not materialise, the AMMK would fight the polls alone.

20221228-163605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter (3rd Lead)

    Power-packed ‘Yashoda’ trailer has Samantha playing a surrogate mother

    Dorsey challenges Musk to make everything public now; Twitter CEO responds

    Quietly flows the Ganga