RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Dhirendra Shastri is a “coward and traitor”.

Bageshwar Baba (Dhirendra Shastri) is a “coward and traitor”, Tej Pratap said while accusing Shastri of spreading disharmony between Hindus and Muslims. “We will strongly object if he would do Hindu-Muslim on the soil of Patna,” he added.

“I want to tell Dhirendra Shastri that we will welcome him if he will talk about the unity of the country, but if he would say anything to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims, we have a personal army which will take care of it,” Yadav said.

Shastri, a self-style godman, is coming to Patna on May 12 to hold a religious programme from May 13 to 17 in Naubatpur locality of the city.

The godman triggered a controversy after he advocated for India to become a Hindu nation.

