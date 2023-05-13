INDIA

Dhirendra Shastri arrives in Patna, says its just Hindus for him not Hindu-Muslims

Undeterred by the strong opposition to his visit, self-styled godman of Bageshwar Dham, Dhirendra Shastri arrived in Patna on Saturday.

While interacting with the media, he said that he is here to speak about Hindus and does not believe in discrimination on the basis of religion.

Shastri, who landed at Patna airport around 8 a.m., was accompanied by Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Tiwari was seen driving the SUV with Shastri on board. They then headed to Panash hotel where he was accorded a grand welcome by a large number of supporters, including union minister Giriraj Singh.

Asked about the controversy over his visit to Patna, Shastri said: “Bihar lives in my heart. The people of the state are large-hearted and deserve the best.”

On Hindu-Muslim politics, he said: “We will not do Hindu-Muslim politics. We believe only in Hinduism. We are not political leaders hence are just awaring people about Hanuman and Sanatan Dharma.”

Avoiding political statements, Shastri tried to strike a chord with the people by conversing in local Bhojpuri.

He will stay here and hold a spiritual event in Naubatpur locality till May 17.

