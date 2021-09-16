Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra are among 16 members of a high-level expert committee formed to suggest measures to empower National Cadet Corps cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building.

The Ministry of Defence has constituted a High Level Expert Committee, under the chairmanship of former MP Baijayant Panda, for a comprehensive review of the NCC in order to make it more relevant in changed times.

Dhoni has been associated with the Indian Army and also holds the honorary rank of Lt Colonel.

The ministry said: “The Terms of Reference of the committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building and national developmental efforts in various sectors.”

It further stated that the committee mandate would be also to propose measures for gainful engagement of its alumni for betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study, recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.

Other members of the committee are Principal Economic Advisor to Ministry of Finance Sanjeev Sanyal, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor, Prof Najma Akhtar, SNDT Women’s University’s former Vice Chancellor, Prof Vasudha Kamat, Olympic silver medallist Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (retd), and BJP’s Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

The NCC aims at developing character, comradeship, discipline, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens.

Further, it aims at creating a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life, who will serve the nation regardless of which career they choose.

In 2019, the total strength was 14.2 lakh and over 16,000 educational institutions were enrolled with the NCC, while more than 8,000 institutions were on the waiting list.

–IANS

sk/vd