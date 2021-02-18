Videos of former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi dancing at a friend’s wedding have gone viral on social media. In videos posted by Dhoni’s fanpages, the couple can be seen dancing to the song ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’ from the movie ‘Jai Mummy Di’.

Sakshi also posted several pictures from the wedding on her own Instagram handle.

Dhoni got married to Sakshi on July 4, 2010 and the couple have a daughter, Ziva, who was born on February 6, 2015. The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman retired from international cricket on August 15, thus bringing the curtains on an illustrous international career.

Dhoni is widely rated as one of the greatest India captains of all time, having led the team to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He was also captain when India took the number one position for the first time in the ICC Test rankings in 2009.

Dhoni retired from Test cricket on December 30, 2014 and resigned as captain of the Indian limited overs teams in January, 2017. He also captained the Chennai Super Kings to the Indian Premier League title three times and the Champions League T20 title twice.

–IANS

rkm/kh