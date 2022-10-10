BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASPORTS

Helicopter shot specialist cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni launched a consumer camera drone branded as Droni.

Manufactured by the city-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace, the Droni drone is a quadcopter consumer camera drone.

According to the company’s Founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the drone can be used for different surveillance purposes and will be available in the market by the end of 2022.

Garuda Aerospace on Sunday also launched a battery powered new Kisan Drone used for agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.

