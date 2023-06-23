INDIA

‘Dhoom’-inspired wanted thief arrested from Delhi

An abscoding history-sheeter involved in 20 criminal cases registered across the city, was arrested from Dabri area in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Manish Kalawat alias Kana (25), a resident of Sultanpuri and a native of Kotputli, Rajasthan.

According to Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, a specific input was received that Kalawat, a thief of the Sultanpuri area, who was absconding since two years and declared a proclaimed offender in three cases, would come near Dabri Chowk, Dabri and could be apprehended from there.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid near the Dabri Chowk and Kalawat was apprehended,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). On interrogation, it was revealed that he is previously involved in more than 20 cases of robbery, snatching and theft among others.”

He started snatching after getting inspiration from the movie ‘Dhoom’ and soon embarked upon a spree of snatching and robbery incidents.

He used to steal racing motorcycles and execute snatching/robbery incidents, said the Special CP.

Kalawat further also disclosed that around two years ago, he absconded to Kotputli, Rajasthan and has been residing there with a fake identity.

“He ran out of money and returned to Delhi to commit crimes. However, he was apprehended before he could commit any fresh crime,” the official added.

