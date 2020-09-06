Dhrupad Sansthan to hold inquiry into harassment allegations

Bhopal, Sep 6 (IANS) Bhopal-based Dhrupad Sansthan’s Chairman Umakant Gundecha has announced a four-member committee to inquire into the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against two of the three Gundecha brothers by a former disciple and a yoga teacher based in Amsterdam.

The allegations of sexual abuse were against the late Ramakant Gundecha and Akhilesh Gundecha. Ramakant, who along with Umakant, formed the famed pair of Dhrupad singers, died last November and Akhilesh has stepped down as the Guru to facilitate an impartial inquiry.

The development comes amid a plethora of charges and counter-arguments on social media about the happenings in the Sansthan.

The members of the committee are: former bureaucrat Anshu Vaish, former District Judge M.S. Chandrawat and social activists Mona Dikshit and Sushma Iyengar.

“This is further in reference to the foregoing allegations against the atmosphere at Dhrupad Sansthan, Bhopal.

“Dhrupad sansthan has instituted an internal complains (sic) committee in compliance with Hon’ble Supreme Court’s guidelines in Vishakha vs the State of Rajasthan and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013,” reads the statement issued by Umakant Gundecha.

“The committee has started its proceedings and shall decide the modus operandi regarding the complaints,” it added.

–IANS

naidu/vd