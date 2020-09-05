Dhrupad Sansthan unfazed by sexual abuse allegations

Bhopal, Sep 5 (IANS) The prestigious Dhrupad Sansthan near Neelbad on the outskirts of Bhopal is pursuing its regular activities, unfazed by the recent allegations of sexual abuse against one of its Gurus, Akhilesh Gundecha.

Anant Gundecha, the nephew of Guru Umakant Gundecha, chairman of the institute, has already ordered an inquiry into the allegations by one of the disciples based in Europe.

Akhilesh, a leading Pakhawaj artiste and brother of Umakant and Ramakant Gundecha, the famed exponents of the Dhrupad style of music has recused himself from the activities of the Sansthan that imparts training in one of the oldest surviving classical music forms in India. He is facing an inquiry following allegations of sexual abuse against him and the late Ramakant. Charges were levelled in the past too against Ramakant but not much was heard as follow up.

Akhilesh has accompanied his brothers Umakant and Ramakant and maestros such as Ustad Fayazuddin Dagar, Fahimuddin Dagar, Asgari Bai, and Ritwik Sanyal. He has been accused by an Amsterdam-based former disciple of the music institute.

“The inquiry committee will look into the allegations levelled against Akhilesh Gundecha, and until the committee submits its report, without averting to the merits of the allegations, Akhilesh Gundecha has voluntarily recused himself from all the activities of Dhrupad Sansthan,” a statement by its chairman Umakant Gundecha statement said.

Anant said that while the independent committee was looking into the allegations “We are putting out all the information on our website www.dhrupad.com.” But Umakant could not be contacted.

“A safe environment and impartial teaching have always been the paramount concern at Dhrupad Sansthan,” the statement said.

“The committee shall look into the complaints brought into their notice and strive to deliver justice,” it added.

