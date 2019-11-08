Dhrupad singer Ramakant Gundecha dead

Bhopal, Nov 8 (IANS) Noted Dhrupad singer Ramakant Gundecha died of a heart attack at his residence here on Friday evening, his family said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed deep grief over the death of Gundecha, who with his brother Umakant Gundecha, were known for their Dhrupad rendition across the globe.

The death of the renowned artiste is a loss to the whole world, he said in his condolence message.

“Padma Shri Ramakant Gundecha made his mark in Dhrupad singing across the world. He won many prizes for his talent. The entire art fraternity is in shock by his death,” Nath added.

–IANS

hindi-rt/vd