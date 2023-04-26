ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Dhruv Tara’: Tara shares the truth about her engagement, leaves Dhruv in shock

TV actors Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma who are seen playing the roles of Dhruv and Tara in the show ‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’, spoke about the upcoming sequence and how Tara’s revelation that she is engaged is going to turn the life of Dhruv upside down.

Ishaan said: “Dhruv’s realization that the girl he loves is already engaged to someone else is difficult for him. It was important for me to portray his emotions honestly and authentically. Portraying this character has been an incredible experience for me, and I feel privileged to be a part of a show that explores the depths of love and the complexity of human emotions. I hope that audiences relate to the pain and heartbreak that Dhruv is going through.”

In the upcoming episode, when Dhruv’s mother, Susheela (Neelima Singh), asks Tara to marry Dhruv, she informs her that she is already engaged to Senapati (played by Vineet Chaudhury) which left Dhruv and his mother in shock and they were disappointed also.

While talking about the experience of being part of the show and playing the role of a princess Tara, the ‘Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie’ actress Riya added: “As an actor, it is always a privilege to portray a character who goes through intense emotional turmoil, and I am honoUred to bring Tara’s story to life. The truth about Tara’s engagement with Senapati is a turning point in the show, and in Dhruv and Tara’s love story.”

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs on Sony SAB.

